What does it truly feel like for wildlife to navigate our fragmented world? National Geographic photographer and filmmaker Morgan Heim invites you past the dry data and into the visual heartbeat of migration.

This special presentation features two starkly beautiful projects: Deer 139, a feature film following the raw, grueling 100-mile journey of a pregnant mule deer across the rugged Mountain West, and Roads Most Taken, a localized fine art portrait series honoring roadkill with flowers to ponder the hidden costs of our daily transit. Step into their hooves, paws, and footprints, and discover how true empathy can pave the way for real-world conservation and safer crossings.

Plus, catch the world premiere of our new short film, Crossings, by filmmaker Veronica Wood. Crossings will drop viewers into the ponderosa pine forests at the base of Black Butte, revealing the challenges wildlife face in this abundantly beautiful area.

A Q&A with both Morgan Heim and Veronica Wood will take place following the film.