Dark Sky Star Party

Join us on August 15th at Dexter State Recreation Area across Hwy 58 from the town of Dexter. We’ll gather there at dusk (around 8:30) with our telescopes and show our guests (that’s you!) the wonders of the summer night sky. Expect star clusters, nebulae, distant galaxies, double stars, and more. This is our big blowout star party of the year, the one where we give away two telescopes to kids between the ages of 8 and 18, and we show well over 100 people what you can see through a telescope under a truly dark sky. This is by far our most popular star party of the year. Mark your calendar and make sure you’re there!

A note about parking: The state park service has lost most of its funding, so to make ends meet they have to charge for parking. The day-use fee is $10. We hope that won’t deter anyone from participating, but if so, the club will pay the parking for up to 50 cars. People helping put on the star party will get priority, and once we reach 50 permits we’ll have to stop, so come early if you need the club to pay your parking fee. We encourage car-pooling, and if you have your own parking pass, please use that rather than one of ours.

We hope to make this event well worth the expense of parking. This should be a big event! Come help us make it a time to remember!