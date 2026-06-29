Dark Sky Star Party

Eugene Astronomical Society will be presenting our one big star party of the summer, with dozens of telescopes to show hundreds of guests the wonders of the summer sky. This is the star party where we will give away two telescopes, one to a lucky youngster between the ages of 8 and 12 and another to a teenager between the ages of 13 and 18. The sky will be dark and the sights will be fantastic, with star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and more.

The state park system has lost most of its funding, so to make ends meet they have to charge for parking. A one-day pass is $10, and we sincerely hope that won’t stop you from attending. If it’s a problem, though, the astronomy club will pay the fee for up to 50 vehicles. People bringing telescopes to set up and assist with the star party will get priority, and once we’ve paid for 50 vehicles we’ll have to stop. We encourage car-pooling, and we ask anyone who already has a park pass to use that.

We plan to make this star party worth way more than the parking fee. Come join us for a night of exceptional beauty as we explore the night sky together!