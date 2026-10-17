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Dave Tull: An Evening of Jazz and Laughter

Tull Promo Photo

Dave Tull: An Evening of Jazz and Laughter

To Reserve seats or sign up for Broadway House Concerts announcements, contact
pbodin@uoregon.edu.
$25 admission at the door; $15 students
Cash required for admission.
We encourage you to bring a food or beverage item for a potluck gathering with the artists and the audience after the show.

Broadway House Concerts
$25 general admission at the door; $15 student admission
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Broadway House Concerts
Broadway House Concerts
911 West Broadway
Eugene, Oregon 97402
5413931504
pbodin@uoregon.edu