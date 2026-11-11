Celebrate the season with Central Oregon Mastersingers as we return to the Tower Theatre for Deck the Halls, a festive concert of beautiful music, familiar favorites, and plenty of holiday cheer.

From quiet, thoughtful moments to joyful music that fills the theatre, Deck the Halls brings together the sounds of the season in a concert designed to feel both festive and meaningful. You’ll hear beloved Christmas carols like Away in a Manger and Silent Night alongside fresh arrangements and newer works, including Morten Lauridsen’s luminous O Magnum Mysterium, music by acclaimed contemporary composer Melissa Dunphy, and Dan Forrest’s moving setting of Auld Lang Syne.

Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass, performed with piano, bass, and drums, brings an unexpected swing to the evening, with plenty of festive music and a few opportunities for the audience to join in the singing.

The Mastersingers will also be joined by The Understory, the organization’s new chamber ensemble, for several more intimate selections throughout the concert.

Whether you come every year or are simply looking for a special way to celebrate Christmas in Central Oregon, Deck the Halls offers an evening to gather with family and friends, hear some wonderful music, and enjoy the warmth of the season together.