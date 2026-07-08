Department of the Interior - BLM Recruitment and Information Session
Department of the Interior - BLM Recruitment and Information Session
Discover a rewarding career with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Join BLM and U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) recruiters for an exclusive information session designed to guide you through the federal hiring process. Learn how you can help manage, restore, and conserve America’s public lands, waters, and wildlife for generations to come.
WorkSource Lane
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Department of the Interior
WorkSource Lane
2510 Oakmont WayEugene, Oregon 97401
adam.spencer@eweb.org
adam.spencer@eweb.org