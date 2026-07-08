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Department of the Interior - BLM Recruitment and Information Session

Department of the Interior - BLM Recruitment and Information Session

Discover a rewarding career with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Join BLM and U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) recruiters for an exclusive information session designed to guide you through the federal hiring process. Learn how you can help manage, restore, and conserve America’s public lands, waters, and wildlife for generations to come.

WorkSource Lane
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Department of the Interior
https://www.blm.gov/oregon-washington
WorkSource Lane
2510 Oakmont Way
Eugene, Oregon 97401
adam.spencer@eweb.org
adam.spencer@eweb.org
https://sites.google.com/view/equitycommunityconsortium/community