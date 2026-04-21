Dirty Cello at the Art House
Dirty Cello at the Art House
Imagine the rock and roll of Jimi Hendrix, the wild abandon of Janis Joplin’s vocals, and the technical facility of Yo Yo Ma.
"The ensemble plays a range of eclectic tunes in ways you won’t hear anyone else dare to attempt." - Argus Courier
The Eugene Art House
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Art House
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com
Artist Group Info
Dirty Cello
dirtycello@gmail.com
The Eugene Art House
492 E. 13th St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com