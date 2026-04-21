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Dirty Cello at the Art House

Dirty Cello at the Art House

Imagine the rock and roll of Jimi Hendrix, the wild abandon of Janis Joplin’s vocals, and the technical facility of Yo Yo Ma.

"The ensemble plays a range of eclectic tunes in ways you won’t hear anyone else dare to attempt." - Argus Courier

The Eugene Art House
$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Eugene Art House
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com
https://www.eugenearthouse.com/home

Artist Group Info

Dirty Cello
dirtycello@gmail.com
https://www.dirtycello.com/
The Eugene Art House
492 E. 13th St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com
https://www.eugenearthouse.com