Dive-in Movie: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Dive-in Movie: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Enjoy evening movie and swimming events at Splash this summer! Watch a movie on Splash's outdoor sun deck, and move freely between the pool and movie. Bring a towel or blanket to enjoy the movie on the lawn and purchase food and drinks from local vendors. Learn more at willamalane.org/dive.
Splash at Lively Park
Friday, Aug. 28, 8:30-11 p.m.
Regular Splash admission rates apply to all attendees.
Splash
$4-$11
08:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Willamalane Park and Recreation District
Splash
6100 Thurston RoadSpringfield, Oregon 97478