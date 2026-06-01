DJ Dance Night First Friday
DJ Dance Night First Friday
Serene Abundance Studio Space at 148 Maple Street in Old Town Florence will host a dance night with DJ PurpAs as part of their First Friday After Hours event on June 5th, starting at 5pm. All ages hour from 5 to 6. Event will also feature a community potluck, outdoor space and live art. Call 541-590-3877 or visit sassflo.com/events for more info.
Serene Abundance Studio Space
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Serene Abundance Studio Space
(541) 590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com
Serene Abundance Studio Space
148 Maple Street, Suite BFlorence, Oregon 97439
541-590-3877
inbox@sereneabundancemagic.com