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Down to the River: Gospel Roots

Down to the River: Gospel Roots

Sacred music,” Lynnea writes, “is at the heart of American country. Much of this music depicts the confidence of seeing a loved one again after they have passed, or the deprivation of life’s struggles; which for me, I feel is very relatable to anyone regardless of their spiritual beliefs. This is what makes music so remarkable and amazing. And there is something about Southern roots, and gospel that’s uplifting and hopeful–something we all could use more of these days.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
18-32
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/