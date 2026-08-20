Down to the River: Gospel Roots (Corvallis)
Down to the River: Gospel Roots (Corvallis)
“Sacred music,” Lynnea writes, “is at the heart of American country. Much of this music depicts the confidence of seeing a loved one again after they have passed, or the deprivation of life’s struggles; which for me, I feel is very relatable to anyone regardless of their spiritual beliefs. This is what makes music so remarkable and amazing. And there is something about Southern roots, and gospel that’s uplifting and hopeful–something we all could use more of these days.”
Ashbrook Independent School
18-32
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
Ashbrook Independent School
4045 SW Research WayCorvallis, Oregon 97333
information@willamettevalleysymphony.org