Drive to Space w/TBA at The Hybrid, Eugene, OR

Drive To Space is a four-piece prog/funk/rock/Americana band from Eugene, OR. The group creates a cohesive mind-meld of sound -- complete with tempo and key changes, odd meters, and tight jams. Catchy hooks, funky beats and choice covers round out the show, while the band seamlessly blends familiarity with complexity. www.drivetospace.com

About the venue: The Hybrid Gallery is a vibrant artist’s co-op, live gallery space, local artisan boutique, and performance venue in the heart of Eugene, Oregon. It’s a creative hub where community and artistry collide, offering a welcoming space for live music, art exhibits, and gatherings. Located at 941 W 3rd Ave, The Hybrid is dedicated to fostering joy, creativity, and connection among artists and audiences alike.

https://www.thehybrideugene.com/