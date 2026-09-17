EDME New Music Festival - Concert 2

Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble present their 5th annual New Music Festival, a celebration of composed sound works. Guests Impulse Ensemble will perform some mellower, more accessible works. EDME's executive director, JP Lempke, describes New Music as "a catch-all term for sounds that are composer-driven, encompassing experimental, improvised, electronic, chamber, and symphonic musics. It is contemporary classical, but without the inherent contradiction embedded in that phrase.”

On the 2nd, the opening concert will feature guest artists from around the world. On the 3rd & 4th, EDME & IMPULSE Ensemble will perform newly composed scores, chosen from over 300 international submissions. These scores explore the visions and sounds of both established and emerging artists. These artists engage with the world as we live it now: sonically diverse, politically charged, and forever changing.

For the third year in a row, EDME is joined by the IMPULSE Ensemble for a special concert at UO’s Berwick Hall. The IMPULSE Ensemble is a student-run new music ensemble at the University of Oregon School of Music & Dance that is sponsored by the Oregon Composers Forum. They focus, like EDME, on New Music and living composers. Although EDME's New Music Festival has a special focus on works that push composition’s boundaries, Impulse will be performing nine compositions in a variety of contemporary styles, focusing on mellower, more accessible works.

Impulse will perform:

For Mona (in Imitation of Gerald Finzi) by Jordan Anderson

To the Ends of the Earth by Catherine Bevin

Ahora van a ver by Matteo Cenerini

Tangled Phrases Going Nowhere by Ryan M Hare

Epilogue by Robbie Strauss

You Are Here by Max Mabry

My Back!! By Matthew Road

2 in 1 by James Sproul

Les rêves du chat by Marek Woods-Harris