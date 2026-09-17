EDME New Music Festival - Concert 5

Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble present their fifth annual New Music Festival, a celebration of composed sound works, with a special focus on those that push composition's boundaries. EDME's executive director, JP Lempke, describes New Music as "a catch-all term for sounds that are composer-driven, encompassing experimental, improvised, electronic, chamber, and symphonic musics. It is contemporary classical, but without the inherent contradiction embedded in that phrase.”

On the 2nd, the opening concert will feature guest artists from around the world. On the 3rd & 4th, EDME & IMPULSE Ensemble will perform newly composed scores, chosen from over 300 international submissions. These scores explore the visions and sounds of both established and emerging artists. These artists engage with the world as we live it now: sonically diverse, politically charged, and forever changing.

EDME’s instrumentation for this year’s NMF is flute, clarinet, oboe, bassoon, french horn, trumpet, trombone, violin, viola, cello, double bass, voice, piano, percussion, and electronics. The ensemble will perform in myriad permutations across fourteen pieces and three shows. “Our concerts feature works designed for the ensemble members’ principal instruments, including everything from quiet sonic landscapes to exploratory performance art,” says Lempke.

EDME will perform

Narrative\_06: Repeated Cycles in a Random World by Fani Kosona

Paraudiolia by Artun Çekem

[piece title TBD\] by Samuel Long

Pentalope’s Crystals by Maximilian Whitney