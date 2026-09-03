© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Edna Vazquez Live: a benefit for the Latino Community Association

Edna Vazquez Live: a benefit for the Latino Community Association

Singer and guitarist Edna Vázquez will bring her powerful and expressive voice to Bend for a concert to benefit the Latino Community Association. Vázquez performs with the Portland band Pink Martini and sings a blend of mariachi, folk, rock, and pop songs. The Mexican-born singer supports immigrant rights and social justice, which aligns with LCA’s mission to empower Latinos to thrive in Central Oregon. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, community and purpose.

Tower Theatre
51.70 to 74.70
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Latino Community Association
541-615-1996
info@latinocommunityassociation.org
https://latinocommunityassociation.org/calendar/latino-fest/

Artist Group Info

Edna Vazquez
denise@latinocommunityassociation.org
https://ednavazquez.com/
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.
Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org
https://www.towertheatre.org