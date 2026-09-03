Edna Vazquez Live: a benefit for the Latino Community Association

Singer and guitarist Edna Vázquez will bring her powerful and expressive voice to Bend for a concert to benefit the Latino Community Association. Vázquez performs with the Portland band Pink Martini and sings a blend of mariachi, folk, rock, and pop songs. The Mexican-born singer supports immigrant rights and social justice, which aligns with LCA’s mission to empower Latinos to thrive in Central Oregon. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, community and purpose.

