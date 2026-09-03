Edna Vazquez Live: a benefit for the Latino Community Association
Edna Vazquez Live: a benefit for the Latino Community Association
Singer and guitarist Edna Vázquez will bring her powerful and expressive voice to Bend for a concert to benefit the Latino Community Association. Vázquez performs with the Portland band Pink Martini and sings a blend of mariachi, folk, rock, and pop songs. The Mexican-born singer supports immigrant rights and social justice, which aligns with LCA’s mission to empower Latinos to thrive in Central Oregon. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, community and purpose.
Tower Theatre
51.70 to 74.70
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Latino Community Association
541-615-1996
info@latinocommunityassociation.org
Artist Group Info
Edna Vazquez
denise@latinocommunityassociation.org
Tower Theatre
835 NW Wall St.Bend, Oregon 97703
541-317-0700
info@towertheatre.org