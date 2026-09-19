Edward Gorey Tribute Show
Edward Gorey Tribute Show
Edward Gorey (1925-2000) was an American Author and Illustrator best remembered for his charming little books, his set decorations for Dracula on Broadway (1977-1980), and the animation for "Mystery" on PBS. A granddaddy for goths, he inspired Lemony Snicket, Henry Selick, Tim Burton and many others. On this, the 7th annual locally-produced show, we bring together friends for an evening of dance and laughter.
The Eugene Art House
$15
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
The Eugene Art House
492 E. 13th St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com