EGMC Presents: OUTLOUD!
EGMC Presents: OUTLOUD!
Come join the celebration of Queer Life and Love with a night of music from the Eugene Gay Men's Chorus! The night is a celebration of the gay anthem and the divas who sang them! Come be a part of the celebration of the pop songs we have all sang and danced to throughout the decades! You won't be able to sit still for this one! Come celebrate Pride with EGMC! You’ll be glad you did!
First United Methodist Church of Eugene
$10 - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Gay Men's Chorus
Artist Group Info
cgswires@gmail.com
First United Methodist Church of Eugene
1376 Olive StEugene, Oregon 97401
541-345-8764