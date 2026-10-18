EGMC Presents - Slay the Season

Don we now our gay apparel! The Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus invites you to Slay the Season, a snowy “slay” ride through the glittering heights of queer joy and the quiet depths of winter longing.

Our program spans familiar EGMC holiday favorites and sacred anthems to winter pieces focused on change, longing, love, remembrance, and hope.

Make yourself at home. Don your favorite ugly holiday sweater or best holiday slay outfit and potentially win a prize for best one! Grab a cup of cocoa and cookies before the show, check out our fabulous raffle prizes and buy a ticket or three! Take a photo with Mrs Santa Claus and if we are all fabulous enough, we might get a visit from our favorite bearded jolly old elf—Santa.

Celebrate chosen family and join us for a night that is proudly merry, gay, and bright!