Emerald Valley Chorus Open House - Guest Night

Come Sing With Us!

Curious about barbershop singing? Come experience an evening with Emerald Valley Chorus at one of our special Open House Guest Nights on October 19th and 26th!

Emerald Valley Chorus has been part of SingUnited International (formerly known as Sweet Adelines) for nearly 50 years, and is Lane County’s only treble voiced barbershop chorus. We welcome women and nonbinary singers of all ages and experience levels.

What can I expect at an Open House Guest Night?

Guests are welcome at any of our Monday night rehearsals, but October 19th and 26th will be a little extra special. In addition to experiencing a typical rehearsal, guests will enjoy a performance by Emerald Valley Chorus, sing along with us on some of our regular repertoire, and get the chance to learn and sing a barbershop tag with us. A tag is a short section of a song where four voice parts come together to create those big, ringing chords that make barbershop so much fun to sing.

No barbershop experience is necessary. We welcome singers at all experience levels, from seasoned performers to people who simply love to sing.

Barbershop is a wonderful way to strengthen both your ear and your voice as you learn to hear the different parts of a chord and find your place within the harmony. Sheet music will be provided, but you do not need to know how to read music. Listen, give it a try, and sing along!

More information can by found at our website emeraldvalleychorus.org