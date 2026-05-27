Eric Howk of Portugal. The Man with AROE

On Friday, May 29th, 2026, the Community Center for the Performing Arts proudly welcomes Eric Howk, with AROE to the WOW Hall.

Eric Howk is a musical jack of all trades. A multi-talented musician, he plays various instruments for the band Portugal. The Man. He grew up with the band’s lead singer John Gorley in Alaska. Howk moved from Alaska to Seattle in 2000 when he was 18 and started playing in bands that got pretty big, including The Lashes.

In 2007, Howk started talking to Gorley about joining his band Portugal. The Man. Everything was ready to go, but then Eric was in a freak accident. “I was sitting on a little retaining wall. The wall goes back. I try to catch myself in, like, the laurel bush behind me. And then that went down. And then I fell into a hole. No one else knew it was there when to catch myself and I just landed really bad.,” Howk said.

He took a break from bands and invested his time in producing and co-owning a music venue in Seattle. When he did start playing with bands again, he would stick to weekends and local shows. But the adventure of touring kept calling his name.