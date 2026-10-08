October is Estate Planning Month—a great reminder that having a thoughtful plan in place can provide peace of mind for you and the people and causes you care about.

Please join us for a FREE Estate Planning Seminar at ShelterCare on Friday, October 23rd, where we’ll explore the essential elements of an estate plan and provide helpful information to consider as you create or update your own plan.

Friday October 23rd

2:00pm-3:30pm

ShelterCare Offices

499 W. 4th Avenue, Eugene

Whether you’re just getting started or it’s been years since you last reviewed your plan, this informal educational session is designed to help you better understand your options with estate planning and the importance of keeping your plans current.

We’ll discuss topics such as wills and trusts, beneficiary designations, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, and ways to incorporate charitable giving into your overall estate-planning goals.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

Seating is limited. Please RSVP via email to Jen at jhilliard@sheltercare.org