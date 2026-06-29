Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble live at Cowfish

We are pleased to announce that Eugene Difficult Music Ensemble (EDME) is performing at Eugene’s own Cowfish on July 17. The concert will start at 7pm. Admission is a suggested $15-$25, NOTAFLOF

EDME is a chamber ensemble focused on promoting under-recognized composers and contemporary composition practices. They endeavour to hear and perform the world in all its myriad richness, and in so doing, encourage others to hear it as a place of wonder and curiosity; beauty and endless creativity. They work to bring global experimentation to Eugene, and to take Eugenuine explorations to the world.

The group’s unique take on chamber music was described by Oregon Arts Watch as “a whirlwind tour of what’s happening in experimental music. Free improvisation, digital and analog noise, extended techniques, prepared instruments, graphic scores, audience participation, electroacoustic tape pieces.” As well as “pieces that blurred the lines between music and performance art.”*

Reviewing EDME’s New Music Festival, Daniel Buckwalter of Eugene Scene called their shows: “jovial, moody, lyrical, sometimes clangy, and always thoughtful vignettes… controlled chaos — and wonderful to absorb”; “a fusion of music’s ivory tower sensibilities with sound and visual experimentation that brought to mind scenes of passion, love, loneliness and street life as well as nature walks and bird migrations.”**

*Charles Rose at Oregon Arts Watch https://www.orartswatch.org/the-unfurling-of-reality-eugene-difficult-music-ensembles-annual-new-music-festival/

**Daniel Buckwalter at Eugene Scene https://eugenescene.org/reviewer-eugene-difficult-music-ensembles-concerts-are-controlled-chaos-and-wonderful-to-absorb/