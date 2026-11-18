Join the UO Department of History for the Eugene History Pub Lecture by Associate Professor of Religious Studies Deborah Green on “Stuck in the Middle with You: The “True” Story of Adam and Eve in Eden.”

Monday, December 14, at Whirled Pies (199 West 8th Avenue.

Free and open to everyone.

The Eugene History Pub Lecture Series features talks by history scholars and experts on historical events, concepts, and research in a casual setting with local beer, wine, and food.