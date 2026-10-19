Join the UO Department of History for the Eugene History Pub Lecture by Professor Ryan Jones on "Whale Lovers: The 1970s Scientists and Activists Who Saved the Whales and Hated Each Other."

Note: This presentation involves adult subject matter that may not be appropriate for children under 18.

The Eugene History Pub Lecture Series features talks by history scholars and experts on historical events, concepts, and research in a casual setting with local beer, wine, and food. Unless otherwise noted, talks take place the second Wednesday of the month from October through May at The Annex (1236 Kincaid St, Eugene, OR 97401). Free parking is available after 6pm in all UO parking lots (e.g., Kincaid St. at 11th Ave. and 14th Ave.)