Join the University of Oregon Department of History for the Eugene History Pub Lecture by Professor Stephen Dueppen on "Empires, Revolutions and City-States: West Africa in the Medieval Period."

Unless otherwise noted, talks take place the second Wednesday of the month from October through May at The Annex (1236 Kincaid St, Eugene, OR 97401). Free parking is available after 6pm in all UO parking lots (e.g., Kincaid St. at 11th and 14th Avenues).

Free and open to everyone.

Food trucks, craft beer, and cider available!

The Eugene History Pub Lecture Series features talks by history scholars and experts on historical events, concepts, and research in a casual setting with local beer, wine, and food.