Eugene Science Center Open House
Eugene Science Center Open House
Choose your own admission for exhibits and a planetarium show on December 5th.
We believe science is for everyone and want to make access to STEM experiences as easy as possible this day.
Visit for free, or make a donation of your choice to support science education.
We welcome you and thank you!
Eugene Science Center
Free or donation of your choice
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Science Center
541-682-7888
info@eugenesciencecenter.org
Artist Group Info
sroybal@eugenesciencecenter.org
Eugene Science Center
2300 Leo Harris ParkwayEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-7888