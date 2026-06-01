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Eugene Trek Theater presents "Voyager- Counterpoint"

Eugene Trek Theater presents "Voyager- Counterpoint"

Please come join Trek Theater for a family-friendly production of Star Trek Voyager's "Counterpoint". Captain Katheryn Janeway and the starship Voyager crew must help a group of telepathic Brenari refugees escape through a wormhole to avoid capture by the oppressive Devore military regime that controls a local system in the Delta Quadrant.

The mission of Trek Theater is to develop an appreciation of science fiction through theater by providing free, family friendly performances to the community. We are an all volunteer organization. Founded in 2013.

Irving Grange
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

TrekTheater.org
info@trektheater.org
http://trektheater.org/
Irving Grange
1011 Irvington Drive
Eugene, Oregon 97404