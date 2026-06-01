Eugene Trek Theater presents "Voyager- Counterpoint"

Please come join Trek Theater for a family-friendly production of Star Trek Voyager's "Counterpoint". Captain Katheryn Janeway and the starship Voyager crew must help a group of telepathic Brenari refugees escape through a wormhole to avoid capture by the oppressive Devore military regime that controls a local system in the Delta Quadrant.

The mission of Trek Theater is to develop an appreciation of science fiction through theater by providing free, family friendly performances to the community. We are an all volunteer organization. Founded in 2013.