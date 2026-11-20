Presented by Lane Arts Council, with special programming in partnership with

HIV Alliance and Downtown Eugene Merchants

Eugene, OR – Explore Downtown Eugene’s vibrant arts scene during the December 4th First Friday ArtWalk. Stop by the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) from 5:30pm-8:00pm to explore the Artist Marketplace and pick up your ArtWalk Guide before visiting the many galleries and arts venues of downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is presented by Lane Arts Council and is always FREE.

Farmers Market Pavilion Highlights:

World Aids Day Commemoration with HIV Alliance, 5:00pm-6:30pm

Join HIV Alliance for a World AIDS Day gathering honoring those affected by HIV and recognizing the people making a difference in our community. The evening will feature a special proclamation by Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, a performance by the Eugene Gay Men's Chorus, recognition of outstanding community partners and volunteers, and artwork created by HIV Alliance clients. The program will conclude with a community candlelight walk honoring those we've lost to HIV/AIDS. Join us to remember, celebrate progress, and recommit to a future where everyone has access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care. Learn more at hivalliance.org/events.

Holiday Night Out with Downtown Eugene Merchants (DEM) 5:30pm-8:00pm

Start your holiday season with Downtown Eugene Merchants with Holiday Night Out, including music by a local youth choir and writing letters to Santa with Wordcrafters. Beyond the Pavilion, check out the tree-lighting ceremony in Kesey Square, plus fun activities and art exhibits at venues throughout downtown Eugene. Shop local and support area vendors and venues this holiday season! Learn more on the DEM website.

The First Friday ArtWalk is supported in part by the Oregon Arts Commission.

