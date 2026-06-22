Eugene's July First Friday ArtWalk Highlight

Eugene, OR – Explore Downtown Eugene’s vibrant arts scene during the July 3rd First Friday ArtWalk. Stop by the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) from 5:30pm-8:00pm to explore the Artist Marketplace and pick up your ArtWalk Guide before visiting the many galleries and arts venues of downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is presented by Lane Arts Council and is always FREE.

Farmers Market Pavilion Highlight: Words Out Loud: Poetry & Prose Open Mic, 5:45pm-8:00pm

Wordcrafters brings spoken word to the ArtWalk with Words Out Loud. Join MC Jorah LaFleur and spoken word performers Wynter Eddins and Santiago Navia as they kick off the evening, followed by a community open mic. Words Out Loud is an all-ages, open mic event for all wordcraft genres--poetry, prose, fiction, nonfiction, storytelling, all of it welcome. Participation is free!

July First Friday ArtWalk Sponsors:

Oregon Country Fair is just around the corner! We celebrate together July 11-13 in Veneta over a weekend filled with glorious food, handcrafted wares, and every form of performance art you can imagine. The Fair is tucked under shade trees and winds along the Long Tom River for a cool and transformative experience. Hop on the free LTD shuttle bus or load up your car with your best friends and enjoy the most exciting weekend all year. Find more information, including entertainment, tickets, and helpful tips, at www.oregoncountryfair.org.

ArtWalk is supported by funds from the Oregon Arts Commission, a policy-making and advisory body within the Oregon Business Development Department, funded by the State of Oregon and the National Endowment for the Arts.

