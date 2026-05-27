Eugene's June First Friday ArtWalk Highlight

Eugene, OR – Explore Downtown Eugene’s vibrant arts scene during the June 5th First Friday ArtWalk. Stop by the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) from 5:30pm-8:00pm to explore the Artist Marketplace and pick up your ArtWalk Guide before visiting the many galleries and arts venues of downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is presented by Lane Arts Council and is always FREE.

Farmers Market Pavilion Highlight: Pride at the ArtWalk, 5:30pm-8:30pm

Get ready for a spectacular celebration of LGBTQIA+ artists and collectives, featuring jaw-dropping entertainment throughout the night, including gravity-defying acro-acts and show-stopping drag performances. Stroll through rows of incredible local art, engage and connect with amazing community organizations, and fuel-up with bites and beverages from our delectable spread of vendors. Don’t miss out on an incredible evening where creativity meets community!

June First Friday ArtWalk Sponsors:

AIA: The Oregon American Institute of Architects (AIA) present The People's Choice Awards at First Friday Artwalk. Learn about architecture in Oregon and view designs from architects across the state. Vote for your favorite architectural designs in the AIA Oregon People's Choice Awards.

TrackTown: The World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26 will host the next generation of track & field's biggest stars from August 5-9, 2026, right here at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Tickets are on sale now at TrackTownTickets.com.

ArtWalk is supported by funds from the Oregon Arts Commission, a policy-making and advisory body within the Oregon Business Development Department, funded by the State of Oregon and the National Endowment for the Arts.

