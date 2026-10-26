Eugene's November 6th First Friday ArtWalk

Eugene, OR – Explore Downtown Eugene’s vibrant arts scene during the November 6th First Friday ArtWalk. Stop by the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) from 5:30pm-8:00pm to explore the Artist Marketplace and pick up your ArtWalk Guide before visiting the many galleries and arts venues of downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is presented by Lane Arts Council and is always FREE.

Farmers Market Pavilion Highlight:

Native American Storytelling and Dance Performances, 6:00pm-8:00pm

This month, enjoy programming created in partnership with Native American Arts and Cultural Education (NAACE), featuring storytelling and song by the Stutzman Family and Powwow Dance Style by UO Native American Dancers. The Farmers Market Pavilion will also feature an artist marketplace made up of the Native American Arts and Crafts Makers (NAACM) members, community partners, and food vendors.

ArtWalk is supported by funds from the Oregon Arts Commission, a policy-making and advisory body within the Oregon Business Development Department, funded by the State of Oregon and the National Endowment for the Arts.

