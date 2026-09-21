Eugene's October 2nd First Friday ArtWalk Highlight

Eugene, OR – Explore Downtown Eugene’s vibrant arts scene during the October 2nd First Friday ArtWalk. Stop by the Farmers Market Pavilion (85 E 8th Ave) from 5:30pm-8:00pm to explore the Artist Marketplace and pick up your ArtWalk Guide before visiting the many galleries and arts venues of downtown Eugene. The monthly First Friday ArtWalk is presented by Lane Arts Council and is always FREE.

Farmers Market Pavilion Highlight: Oregon DesiFest, 5:30pm-9:00pm

Oregon DesiFest returns with Roots and Wings: A Celebration of South Asian Arts & Culture, an evening tracing traditions South Asian communities bring to Oregon and contemporary expressions of diaspora. Classical dance and the impermanent floor art of Kerala pookkalam give way to spoken word, Bollywood hip hop, and original guitar. The night closes with DJ Anjali, who, since her 2000 debut, has carried the vintage and future sounds of the Desi diaspora into Global Bass. She moves between the decks and the stage as a DJ and Bhangra and Filmi dancer, treating the dance floor as a place to build solidarity.

ArtWalk is supported by funds from the Oregon Arts Commission, a policy-making and advisory body within the Oregon Business Development Department, funded by the State of Oregon and the National Endowment for the Arts.

