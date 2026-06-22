Exhibition Opening: The Spaciousness of Change

Join us for the opening reception of The Spaciousness of Change, featuring work by Kathleen Caprario, Sarah Grew, Sandra Honda, and Mei-ling Lee.

Through photography, sculpture, sound, and mixed media installations, the exhibition explores how climate change is transforming Central Oregon’s landscapes and communities. Using materials such as wildfire soot, sheetrock dust, textiles, plaster, oral histories, and environmental sound, the artists examine resilience across species, ecosystems, and human communities while offering hopeful visions for adapting to a changing world.

Receptions:

First Friday Opening: Friday, Jul 3, 5:00 – 7:00 PM

Second First Friday: Friday, Aug 7, 5:00 – 7:00 PM

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On View:

July 3 – August 28

Wednesday - Saturday, 11 AM-4 PM beginning July 3.

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Artist Talk:

Thursday, August 27, 5:30 – 7:00 PM Register here

