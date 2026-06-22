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Exhibition Opening: The Spaciousness of Change

Exhibition Opening: The Spaciousness of Change

Join us for the opening reception of The Spaciousness of Change, featuring work by Kathleen Caprario, Sarah Grew, Sandra Honda, and Mei-ling Lee.
Through photography, sculpture, sound, and mixed media installations, the exhibition explores how climate change is transforming Central Oregon’s landscapes and communities. Using materials such as wildfire soot, sheetrock dust, textiles, plaster, oral histories, and environmental sound, the artists examine resilience across species, ecosystems, and human communities while offering hopeful visions for adapting to a changing world.

Receptions:
First Friday Opening: Friday, Jul 3, 5:00 – 7:00 PM
Second First Friday: Friday, Aug 7, 5:00 – 7:00 PM

On View:
July 3 – August 28
Wednesday - Saturday, 11 AM-4 PM beginning July 3.

Artist Talk:
Thursday, August 27, 5:30 – 7:00 PM Register here

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

info@scalehouse.org
Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138
Bend, Oregon 97709
(541) 640-2186
info@scalehouse.org
https://www.scalehouse.org/