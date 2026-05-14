Exploring Ekphrasis: 20th Century American Artists

Write poetry inspired by the jazz, grit, beauty, and upheaval of 20th century American art — in this 12-week online class with Erica Goss

If you ever sit down to write a poem and don’t know where to start, you’re not alone. Staring at a blank page is frustrating—and normal. But you don’t have to conjure poems from thin air. Ekphrasis, the practice of writing in response to visual art, gives you a powerful creative spark to guide your pen.

In this 12-week online class with poet Erica Goss, you’ll explore the work of American artists who found bold new ways to capture the spirit of their age — through paintings, photography, and sculpture that pulse with jazz, street life, farms, workers, and the stunning breadth of the American landscape. Artists like Thomas Hart Benton, Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Wayne Thiebaud, and Alma Thomas didn’t just depict the world around them — they reimagined what art could do.

Each week, you’ll explore a new artist and let their work take you somewhere unexpected. You’ll ask yourself how the image moves you, what you can relate to and what seems strange — and then write in response. You’ll create poems that reflect your own inner landscapes while drawing on the inspiration of another artist’s vision.

In class, you’ll also look at the historical forces that shaped these artists’ lives and work — war, segregation, scientific breakthroughs, and social movements that cracked the century open. We’ll survey the full span of the 20th century, moving between realistic and abstract art, discovering in both what lies just beneath the surface — and what might spark your own writing.

And, as part of a writing community, you’ll comment constructively on your fellow participants’ work, giving and receiving feedback respectfully. By the end of the course, you’ll have twelve drafts or completed poems, one for each week, and an appreciation for ekphrasis as an inspiration for poetic creativity.

This class is for you if:

You’re an adult poet with some experience. You’re ready to explore new ideas and want to grow your voice through close observation, creative play, and community.

What you’ll get:

-Twelve new poems, one each week, inspired by visual art

-A creative process that helps you overcome the blank page

-Fresh perspectives from 20th Century American artists

-Meaningful feedback in a supportive, respectful space

-Weekly structure that keeps you writing—and makes it fun

By the end, you’ll have a solid collection of drafts—and a fresh sense of your poetic voice.

Erica’s teaching philosophy

My goal as a teacher is to foster creative communities. I try to foster a place where writers feel safe, where they can express themselves without fear of criticism, and where they are rewarded for taking risks.

My classes are not just about writing and publishing, but about supporting and encouraging fellow writers. One of our most important responsibilities as artists is to connect with others, help them grow and improve, and develop lasting relationships with each other. This is my teaching philosophy, in a nutshell.

My students have published their poetry and reviews in many literary journals. Just as importantly, they stay in touch with each other, help each other, listen, and offer constructive feedback. In my classes, we learn together.

What to bring–to your screen

-A notebook and pen or an open document on your laptop—whatever helps you write comfortably

-Curiosity and an open mind

-Some out-of-class work–both your own poems and reading/commenting on others’ work

Your instructor

Erica Goss (she/her) served as Poet Laureate of Los Gatos, CA from 2013-2016. In 2019, she won the Zocalo Poetry Prize. She is the author of Night Court, winner of the 2016 Lyrebird Award; Wild Place; and Vibrant Words: Ideas and Inspirations for Poets.

Recent work appears in Lake Effect, Atticus Review, Contrary, Convergence, Spillway, Cider Press Review, Eclectica, The Tishman Review, Tinderbox, The Red Wheelbarrow, and Main Street Rag, among others.

Register here: https://wordcrafters.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F44789

Dates: 12 Tuesdays, Sept 8-Dec 1, 2026 (No class Nov 24)

Times: 6-7:30 pm

Location: Online in the Wordcrafters Zoom Studio

Price: $449

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation during registration to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/