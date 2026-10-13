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Faculty Artist Recital: Margarite Waddell

Faculty Artist Recital: Margarite Waddell

Margarite Waddell and Frances Pinkham present The Eugene Horn Sound. A concert of works for two horns in collaboration with pianist Hung-Yun Chu. Pieces by Andrea Clearfield, Catherine Likhuta, Ricardo Matosinhos, Verne Reynolds, and Kerry Turner.

UO Students w/ID Free

Beall Concert Hall
UO Students w/ ID Free, GA $5-10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu

Artist Group Info

somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu/cmb