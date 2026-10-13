Faculty Artist Recital: Margarite Waddell
Faculty Artist Recital: Margarite Waddell
Margarite Waddell and Frances Pinkham present The Eugene Horn Sound. A concert of works for two horns in collaboration with pianist Hung-Yun Chu. Pieces by Andrea Clearfield, Catherine Likhuta, Ricardo Matosinhos, Verne Reynolds, and Kerry Turner.
UO Students w/ID Free
Beall Concert Hall
UO Students w/ ID Free, GA $5-10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Artist Group Info
somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu