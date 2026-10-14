Faculty Artist Recital: Pius Cheung and the Oregon Percussion Ensemble, with special guest, Eriko Daimo
Faculty Artist Recital: Pius Cheung and the Oregon Percussion Ensemble, with special guest, Eriko Daimo
The program will include arrangements of Brahms and Piazzolla, as well as solo works by Professor Cheung, featuring his Heaven and Earth Suite with the Oregon Percussion Ensemble. It will also feature Michael Burritt's marimba duet, Sweet Dreams and Time Machines, performed by special guests Eriko Daimo and DMA candidate Thomas Snedeker.
Beall Concert Hall
UO Students w/ ID Free, GA $5-10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Artist Group Info
somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu