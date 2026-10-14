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Faculty Artist Recital: Pius Cheung and the Oregon Percussion Ensemble, with special guest, Eriko Daimo

Faculty Artist Recital: Pius Cheung and the Oregon Percussion Ensemble, with special guest, Eriko Daimo

The program will include arrangements of Brahms and Piazzolla, as well as solo works by Professor Cheung, featuring his Heaven and Earth Suite with the Oregon Percussion Ensemble. It will also feature Michael Burritt's marimba duet, Sweet Dreams and Time Machines, performed by special guests Eriko Daimo and DMA candidate Thomas Snedeker.

Beall Concert Hall
UO Students w/ ID Free, GA $5-10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu

Artist Group Info

somdnews@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu
https://musicanddance.uoregon.edu/cmb