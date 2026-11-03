Fall Concert: Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra
Fall Concert: Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra
Join the Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra for our fall concert series! We will be performing works by Mozart, Borodin, Coates, and Rossini. Directed by Ernie Hills. Concerts are free and open to all.
Sunday, November 15, 3 PM; and Saturday, November 21, 3 PM, Presbyterian Community Church of Florence
Sunday, November 22, 3 PM at Yachats Community Presbyterian Church
Florence Presbyterian Community Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra
occorchestraflorence@gmail.com
Florence Presbyterian Community Church
3996 Highway 101 N 97439Florence, Oregon 97439