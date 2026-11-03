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Fall Concert: Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra

Fall Concert: Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra

Join the Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra for our fall concert series! We will be performing works by Mozart, Borodin, Coates, and Rossini. Directed by Ernie Hills. Concerts are free and open to all.

Sunday, November 15, 3 PM; and Saturday, November 21, 3 PM, Presbyterian Community Church of Florence
Sunday, November 22, 3 PM at Yachats Community Presbyterian Church

Florence Presbyterian Community Church
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra
occorchestraflorence@gmail.com
https://occorchestra.org
Florence Presbyterian Community Church
3996 Highway 101 N 97439
Florence, Oregon 97439