Fall Hot Wheels & Diecast Show

Join us for a fun-filled day of diecast collecting at our Fall Hot Wheels & Diecast Show! This family-friendly event is perfect for collectors, hobbyists, and enthusiasts of all ages.

Free Admission: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Early Bird Admission: $5 | 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Browse, buy, sell, and trade from 65 vendor tables packed with Hot Wheels, Matchbox, M2, Johnny Lightning, GreenLight, and other diecast.

Customs Contest Theme: Lowriders - Show off your custom build or admire the creativity of fellow collectors. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place.

Whether you're hunting for rare treasures, adding to your collection, or introducing the next generation to the hobby, there's something for everyone.

