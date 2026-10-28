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Fall with a Touch of Frost

Fall with a Touch of Frost

The Oregon Brass Society, comprised of about 25 brass players and concert percussion, features musicians from around the Willamette Valley and the coast, including performers from Salem, Corvallis, Eugene, and Springfield. The Brass Society is conducted by Olin Hannum, Associate Director of Bands at Oregon State University.

Music will include “La Peri” by Paul Dukas; “Nocturne” by Alexander Borodin; “The Forgotten Empress” by Andrea Price; “Russian Christmas Music” by Alfred Reed; “Honest Toil” by William Rimmer; “Knight Templar” by George Allen; and more.

Wildish Community Theater
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Brass Society
503.559.5082
theoregonbrassociety@gmail.com
https://oregonbrasssociety.weebly.com
Wildish Community Theater
630 Main St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 868-0689
info@wildishtheater.com
https://www.wildishtheater.com/