Family Fun in the Sun: Bees and Bugs

Jump, slither, flap and skitter through activities that investigate how our smallest neighbors help make our big world go round. Peer into the life of bees and other bugs to discover where they live, how they move, what they eat, and how they benefit all life on planet Earth. Make sure to visit the Buzz About Bees exhibit inside the museum!

Family Fun in the Sun is perfect for families with children ages three and up. Activities are included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID cardholders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.