Family Fun in the Sun: Geology Rocks!

Visit the museum’s native plant courtyard this summer for some family-friendly fun. Explore activities, crafts and experiments that will spark your curiosity about science, culture, nature and more!

Take off on a geology adventure to explore our ever-changing planet Earth. Dig deep into rocks, fossils, earthquakes and volcanos with fun, hands-on activities and rockin’ specimens, discovering the forces that have shaped Oregon’s landscape over time.

Family Fun in the Sun is perfect for families with children ages three and up. Activities are included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID cardholders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.

