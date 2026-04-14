Family Fun in the Sun: Ice Age Creature Features
Family Fun in the Sun: Ice Age Creature Features
Discover how Ice Age creatures ran, leaped, flew, and ate their way through Oregon’s history. Investigate fossils, bones, and teeth while comparing ancient animals to those that live in Oregon today.
Family Fun in the Sun is perfect for families with children ages three and up. Activities are included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID cardholders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
$7 General Admission
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu