Family Fun in the Sun: Oregon's Dino-Story

Visit the museum’s native plant courtyard this summer for some family-friendly fun. Explore activities, crafts and experiments that will spark your curiosity about science, culture, nature and more!

Why are dinosaur fossils so rare here? Uncover the mystery of Oregon’s dinosaur history! Join us for this dino-mite adventure, learn about dinosaurs, and discover the clues that fossils reveal about Oregon during the Age of Dinosaurs.

Family Fun in the Sun is perfect for families with children ages three and up. Activities are included with regular admission; free for MNCH members and UO ID cardholders. Show your Oregon Trail or other EBT card for an admission discount.