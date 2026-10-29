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Faux Stained Glass Party at Radiant Arts

Faux Stained Glass Party at Radiant Arts

Choose your design, add beautiful crushed glass to make it uniquely yours, drizzle on the resin, and watch it turn into a sparkly piece for your window. New designs this season include a dolphin, plus wreath, poinsettia and snowflake shapes, just right for handmade holiday gifts.

Resin is a bit particular, so we walk everyone through every step. No experience needed.

It's BYOB, so feel free to bring your own wine, beer, or whatever you like to sip. Radiant also has water and tea on site.

Please arrive 15 minutes early to park and settle in. Street parking is free after 6pm. Radiant is wheelchair accessible. Design options are shown at checkout, first come, first served. Wear your grubby clothes.

$65 per person, all supplies included. Pre-registration is required, and registration closes Tuesday, November 10. Each reservation is per seat, per person. No refunds.

Radiant Community Arts
$65
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paint With Friends
party@paintwithfriends.net
https://www.paintwithfriends.net/public-parties/p/thu-nov-12-glass-party-at-radiant-arts

Artist Group Info

Sheila Morgan
party@paintwithfriends.net
https://paintwithfriends.net
Radiant Community Arts
110 E 11th Ave
Eugene , Oregon 97401
(541) 636-3119
https://radiantcommunityarts.org/