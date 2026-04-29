Figure Drawing
Figure Drawing
Practice figure drawing with a live model wearing fitted clothing Sunday, May 17 from 2-4 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center, Second Floor Classroom. Easels, paper and charcoal are provided, or bring your own materials! All ages and skill levels are welcome to this friendly gathering. This event is presented free by the Coastal Arts Guild, but donations are always appreciated.
Newport Visual Arts Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Coastal Arts Guild
541-265-6540
occa@coastarts.org
Artist Group Info
fullmoonflight@gmail.com