Film Showing: First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath

In 2025, Tasia and ‘A-de’ts were selected to join 13 other Indigenous youth for the full 30 days of the First Descent of the Klamath River, the first-ever source-to-sea descent of the newly undammed river. They navigated waters that have been blocked for their entire lives, and for generations before them, reclaiming the river their ancestors knew, becoming a powerful example of hope, healing, and the ongoing fight for free-flowing rivers.