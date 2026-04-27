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Film Showing: First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath

Film Showing: First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath

In 2025, Tasia and ‘A-de’ts were selected to join 13 other Indigenous youth for the full 30 days of the First Descent of the Klamath River, the first-ever source-to-sea descent of the newly undammed river. They navigated waters that have been blocked for their entire lives, and for generations before them, reclaiming the river their ancestors knew, becoming a powerful example of hope, healing, and the ongoing fight for free-flowing rivers.

Many Nations Longhouse
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Community Rights Lane County
(541) 964-5621
connect@communityrightslanecounty.org
https://communityrightslanecounty.org/
Many Nations Longhouse
1630 Columbia St.
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-6262
kstaton@uoregon.edu
https://longhouse.uoregon.edu/