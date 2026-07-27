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First Friday opening: Future Mythologies by North Pole Studio

First Friday opening: Future Mythologies by North Pole Studio

Exhibition Dates: August 7–28, 2026
First Friday Opening: August 7, 2026 • 5–7 PM

Future Mythologies presents the culminating body of work of a printmaking residency between 5 artists from North Pole Studio and the master printers at Mullowney Printing Company. From January through June of 2025, North Pole Studio artists Eva Adneral, Aaron Cunningham, Annie Rose Macer, Dan Tran, and Scott Tullock spent six months exploring distinct printmaking methods: monoprinting, etching/drypoint, linocut, screenprint, and letterpress. This residency expanded access to both tools and ideas, and prioritized discovery through making with an emphasis on reflection and critique that fostered a collective exchange.

Artists experimented with each print method without a fixed outcome in mind, allowing the process to guide their understanding and outcome. Reflection and group dialogue after each round of printing opened up new approaches and interpretations, creating a ripple effect of shared ideas. The works emerging from this process showcase personal narratives that speak both to individual identities and collective imaginations.

These prints speak a new symbolic language - reimagining folklore, identity, and storytelling through ink and impression. What emerges is not just technical accomplishment, but the forging of myth: layered, expressive works that look both backward and forward.

Featured Artists:
Eva Adneral, Aaron Cunningham, Annie Rose Macer, Dan Tran, and Scott Tullock.

Free

Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts
550 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite 138
Bend, Oregon 97709
(541) 640-2186
info@scalehouse.org
https://www.scalehouse.org/