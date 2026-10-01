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First Quarter Friday: Urban Star Gazing

First Quarter Friday: Urban Star Gazing

The Eugene Astronomical Society invites the public to enjoy an evening of stargazing. We will have telescopes set up to show you the beautiful sights of the night sky. Every month brings new objects into view as the Earth makes its annual sweep around the Sun, so there's always something new to see. Usually we start with the features of the moon, then show you star clusters, striking double stars, and planetary nebulae.
The group will be located on the basketball court on the southwest side of the park.
This event is weather permitting. Check our events page for updates.

Emerald Park
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Astronomical Society
https://www.eugeneastro.org/
Emerald Park
1400 Lake Drive
Eugene, Oregon 97404
5416884052
info@rrpark.org
https://www.rrpark.org/2025-06-26-thursdays-in-the-park-the-dubious-rubes