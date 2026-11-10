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First Quarter Friday Urban Star Gazing

First Quarter Friday Urban Star Gazing

On November 20th The Eugene Astronomical Society will host our regular monthly First Quarter Friday star party at Emerald Park. Club members will have telescopes on hand to show you the Moon, star clusters, nebulae, double stars, and more. Come join us for an exciting evening viewing the beautiful autumn night sky.

Emerald Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Astronomical Society
https://www.eugeneastro.org/
Emerald Park
1400 Lake Drive
Eugene, Oregon 97404
5416884052
info@rrpark.org
https://www.rrpark.org/2025-06-26-thursdays-in-the-park-the-dubious-rubes